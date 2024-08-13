The spokesman said the beam failure posed “no threat to life” due to the swim centre not being operational.

The swim season is due to start in October.

Watson said the cost to repair the roof had not been factored into the council’s long-term plan, but it would look to find a solution.

“Having a 50m pool is a huge asset to our district; there aren’t very many of them in the greater region.

“Any additional expense of this magnitude, obviously we have to find a way to fund it.

“It will be a priority for council to get it fixed.”

Marton Swim Club volunteer instructor Rebecca Sorensen said the roof fault was discovered during regular checks in the off-season so she did not think it would have been dangerous for swimmers last season.

About 35 children aged 7-14 were enrolled in the swim club.

“Obviously, if the pool does remain closed for the season then that does affect our children that learn to swim with us.

“We won’t have anywhere else to go, unfortunately.”

Watson said the fault had been correctly identified as part of a process and he was confident the right steps were being taken in terms of remediation.

“We were fortunate that the pool was closed at the time.

“So the chief executive has taken the necessary steps in terms of protection of any eventuality, and those are all the right moves.”

He estimated the covering of the pool dated back to the 1970s.

Sorensen said the swim club’s provision of accessible and affordable swimming lessons was an important service for the community.

“Hopefully the council and CLM are able to get it sorted out, it’ll be disappointing to miss out on the season that’s for sure.

“We’re really small but it’s still an important service that we provide.”

The Marton Swim Centre gym is still accessible to members but, as a precaution, the council has cordoned off the Hereford Street side of the swim centre, which will affect pedestrians and parking.

