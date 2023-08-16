Swimming: Apology after air quality failure at big swim champs in Hastings

The Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre during the New Zealand age-group swimming championships earlier this year. Photo / NZME

Swimming New Zealand is apologising for “air quality” issues which plagued last week’s national short-course championships in Hastings – the biggest swimming event ever held in Hawke’s Bay

The apology comes in a championships “wrap” on the SNZ website, and the circumstances have been confirmed by management of the near-new Hawke’s Bay Aquatic Centre which hosted the August 8-12 championships with over 600 competitors, including recent World Championships bronze medallist Erika Clearwater.

Hawke’s Bay Today had been told some of those at the championships presented at the Hawke’s Bay Hospital Emergency Department with symptoms such sore eyes and headaches because of the chlorine density in the air, and that some competitors had had to skip events.

In a late-Wednesday statement facilities management said it was unfortunate that the Apollo New Zealand short-course swimming championships were disrupted due to technical issues with air quality.

Competitors and spectators raised concerns on Thursday evening about the air issues in the pool hall, and staff maximised the fresh air flow into the hall in an effort to improve conditions, the statement said.

“This improved the airflow somewhat, but unfortunately some swimmers had already become symptomatic,” it said.

“Our air conditioning technicians quickly identified the issue,” it said, adding a sensor which measures air quality within the air conditioning unit had failed, meaning air flow into the hall was not adequate for the amount of people present.

“We are a really disappointed for the disruption it caused to a national event and for many competitors that had trained incredibly hard for the event,” it said.

”We have a world class facility that Swimming New Zealand is committed to host national events at and we will be making every effort to ensure that events as well as regular day to day operations aren’t impacted in the future.”

Technical experts recommended installing a second air probe as a back-up, and other measures considered are lowering the threshold during events, so fresh air is maximised as much as possible without changing the water temperature, creating an athletes warm-up and stretching area separate to the main pool hall, and sharing data on water/air quality in the build-up and during events.

On its website Swimming NZ says: “We acknowledge that the air quality in the venue was not up to standard during the event.”

It says it noted the problem in an in-venue announcement on Friday, and that during the event, the venue took steps to improve the situation and “has been working alongside experts in reviewing their processes to ensure this situation doesn’t re-occur in the future.”

“The venue wants to apologise for the air quality during the event and re-assure the community that it will be ready to host future events in Hawke’s Bay,” it said.

Despite the issues, a considerable number of open and age-group records were broken.

The facilities at the Mitre 10 Sports Park opened in September last year, and in April hosted the national age-group championships, with 440 competitors, and part of a four-events package over the next year.

They were followed by last week’s championships, which featured such athletes as recent World Championships bronze medallist Erika Fairweather, and the first open New Zealand Swimming Championships ever held in Hawke’s Bay will be hosted at the complex on April 9-13 next year, followed a few days later by the 2024 age-group championships.