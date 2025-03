Public primary healthcare spending has flatlined and Health Minister Simeon Brown announces plans for a second South Auckland hospital. Video/ NZ Herald

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

By Joe Shaw of RNZ

A person has been poisoned by bacteria after swimming in an infested Canterbury lake.

Te Whatu Ora last week issued a warning about toxic blue-green algae in Lake Hood near Ashburton.

National Public Health Service specialist Dr Claire Salter said the person was exposed to the bacteria before the warning was issued.

Symptoms might not appear for quite some time until after contact with the water, she said.