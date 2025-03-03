- A swastika pendant was removed from Wellington’s Newtown Festival after backlash from attendees and stallholders.
- Festival co-director Martin Hanley said the pendant was inappropriate and caused distress and anger.
- Hanley used the incident as a learning opportunity, emphasising the festival’s focus on inclusivity and tolerance.
By Kate Green of RNZ
A swastika pendant was removed from a stall at Wellington’s Newtown Festival over the weekend, with the organisers saying it goes against the kaupapa of the festival.
Festival co-director Martin Hanley said after backlash from the crowd, nearby stallholders and people online, the vendor was asked to take the piece of jewellery off display.
The swastika was adopted as a symbol of the German Nazi Party in the 1930s, and although iterations have been used at different times by other cultures to have different meanings, it is widely recognised today as a symbol for racial hatred.