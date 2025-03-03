Hanley said he was tipped off by a former marshal, who had worked on the festival since 2011, and was taking her first year off.

She sent him a text from Christchurch, after seeing a post on social media calling out the stallholder for displaying the piece of jewellery was garnering hundreds of comments.

Hanley said simultaneously, surrounding stallholders were also asking the vendor to remove the item, and one of the event’s head marshals approached the stallholder in question.

“She got there before me and just explained that this is inappropriate, and it’s creating distress and anger amongst the crowd, and please could you de-escalate that and put it away?” he said.

There was resistance initially, Hanley said, but the stallholder did agree to remove the pendant, and it was gone by the time he got there.

He said it turned into a learning opportunity.

“I spent a bit of time talking to them about the kaupapa of Newtown Festival, which is all about inclusivity and tolerance and goodwill to other people, and did they really understand what that symbol stood for?” Hanley explained.

“I think they learned something, actually.”

Wellington City Council, which provides funding to the festival, said all funding recipients were required to adhere to the council’s terms and conditions, which would not allow for any offensive activity or content.

