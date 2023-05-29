Police in Swanson attend the scene where David Keith Yates, 65, was found dead in November. Nephew James Yates was charged with murder. Photo / Hayden Woodward

In the week his murder trial was set to begin, James Robert Yates has been found not guilty of killing his uncle by reason of insanity.

At a hearing in the Auckland High Court before Justice Grant Powell, a court heard three separate psychological reports had concluded Yates was insane when he stabbed David Keith Yates 56 times with a bread knife before standing on his neck.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity after the killing in Candia Rd, Swanson, West Auckland on November 13, 2021.

His murder trial was set to start this week.

Each psychological report concluded his schizophrenia manifested in voices that told Yates to kill his uncle.

Justice Powell remanded Yates in custody at the Mason Clinic ahead of another hearing.

He sat silently in the dock throughout.

