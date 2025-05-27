Advertisement
Suter Gallery: Nelson councillor blasts flag installation featuring words ‘Please walk on me’

  • Councillor Tim Skinner criticised the Suter Gallery for displaying a New Zealand flag on the floor.
  • Deputy Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens defended the artwork, emphasising the importance of artistic expression.
  • The artwork, by Diane Prince, invites reflection on historical and ongoing issues related to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

A controversial Nelson art installation that invites people to walk on a New Zealand flag has sparked a heated feud between local leaders.

The art up for debate is Flagging the Future, by established Māori artist Diane Prince, which was first shown in an exhibit 30 years ago at

