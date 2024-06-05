Fieldays works closely with Instep and Closed Loop to ensure they adhere to best practices for ISO 20121 Sustainable Event Management.

A major focus for Fieldays in recent years has involved responding to the agricultural sector’s pressing challenges of environmental sustainability, climate mitigation and food production.

Along with providing a platform for showcasing groundbreaking innovations and critical conversations to tackle these issues, the June event will mark the return of the Fieldays Sustainability Hub.

The hub aims to provide easy access to information about sustainability, with engaging activities and sessions to stimulate conversations for better environmental outcomes.

“We are excited to see the evolution of the Fieldays Sustainability Hub for its second year,” Fieldays programme manager Steve Chappell said.

“We’re asking our visitors to stop by and we’re posing everyday questions, such as, do you know where your household chemicals end up or how to protect your planting from predators? We will also have experts on hand to answer those questions,” Chappell said.

The Talk to an Expert sessions feature specialists in the sustainability field sharing their experience and advice on a range of topics including waterways, soil health, predators, biodiversity, land use, power usage, agri-finance and much more.

“We are collaborating with new supporters such as Waikato Regional Council and mana whenua Ngāti Hauā Mahi Trust, who are helping to welcome and converse with our visitors. Our Land & Water, AsureQuality, Lincoln Agritech, QCONZ, Predator Free NZ Trust, Tyrewise, Powerhouse Wind and Rural Energy are new to the hub this year. They join returnees eClean Envirotech and Instep Carbon and Sustainability Programmes to showcase real-life solutions and answers to sustainability questions our Fieldays visitors might have,” Chappell said.

The Fieldays Sustainability Hub will also feature virtual-reality experiences and interactive activities to educate visitors on environmental sustainability topics to encourage discussions and influence positive changes in the sector, with the future in mind.

Alongside the hub, the Fieldays Sustainability Trail, accessed via the map on the Fieldays App, will lead visitors to nearly 40 other Fieldays exhibitors demonstrating their sustainability practices, products, and initiatives.

Fieldays is also continuing its own work with New Zealand-based company Instep, which has supported the development and implementation of a sustainability programme to reduce Fieldays’ carbon footprint since 2012.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society community and sustainability executive Janine Monk is always working on ways to reduce the event’s carbon footprint.

“Careful messaging and eco-friendly initiatives help educate our visitors on waste recycling, and our partnership with Closed Loop helps us collect and separate waste streams,” Monk said.

In the lead-up to this year’s event, she has also fostered a collaborative environment, working directly with exhibitors to set sustainability goals and educate them on waste reduction methods.

“I held an online educational session with our food vendors. It was a chance to share waste reduction ideas and work together to get everyone on board our sustainability journey,” Monk said.

Sustainability is front of mind in the Exhibitor Site Awards with the judges looking for businesses who demonstrate environmentally responsible behaviour.

Previous winners of the Commitment to Sustainability Award and returning food vendor Deejays Gourmet Griller have praised Fieldays for its proactive approach to event sustainability.

“It was because of Fieldays that I started my sustainability journey and I love that the team there is 100 per cent focused on making a change for good,” Deejays owner David Chisholm said.

“All Deejays produce is sourced from the Waikato. Our gourmet beef mince and chicken are from Expleo Butchery in Te Awamutu, our steak is from Universal Beef Packers in Te Kūiti, and we use Volare for our fresh burger buns,” Chisholm said.

Another sustainability-focused exhibitor, Pure by the Barrelman, is doing great things for sustainability, creating homewares, furniture and metal garden art from used oak wine barrels that have proved popular with Fieldays visitors.

Based in North Canterbury, the Pure team, led by husband-and-wife duo Darryn and Tania Candy, use locally sourced materials to create recycled products, supporting sustainability and zero-waste values. They will showcase their sustainable products at Fieldays and use the Fieldays platform to have conversations with other businesses and customers to share ideas and spread awareness.







