Suspicious fire in Royal Oak, Auckland; roads closed as Fire and Emergency battles fire

Akula Sharma
By
People have been rescued from a suspicious fire in Auckland's Royal Oak.

People have been rescued from a suspicious fire at a block of shops in Auckland.

The fire was reported to the emergency services at 6.18am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they had five fire appliances, two aerial and a few support vehicles at the scene on Manukau Rd in Royal Oak.

“It is a second alarm suspicious fire at two retail buildings in a single level block with persons reported.

“All people are accounted for.”

Auckland Transport said due to a blaze in a restaurant on Manukau Rd a section of the road between Mt Albert and Turama Rds was now closed.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area or expect delays during morning rush hour.

Auckland Transport said bus services would be affected.

MORE TO COME

