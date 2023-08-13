People have been rescued from a suspicious fire in Auckland's Royal Oak.

People have been rescued from a suspicious fire in Auckland's Royal Oak.

People have been rescued from a suspicious fire at a block of shops in Auckland.

The fire was reported to the emergency services at 6.18am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they had five fire appliances, two aerial and a few support vehicles at the scene on Manukau Rd in Royal Oak.

“It is a second alarm suspicious fire at two retail buildings in a single level block with persons reported.

“All people are accounted for.”

Auckland Transport said due to a blaze in a restaurant on Manukau Rd a section of the road between Mt Albert and Turama Rds was now closed.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area or expect delays during morning rush hour.

Due to a building fire at a restaurant, Manukau Road is closed between Mt Albert and Turama Road.

Bus route 30 services will be detoured until further notice. Stops missed: 8730, 8725, 8728, 8723, 8724, 8719, 8722, 8717.

Expect delays. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/kwumDSymUC — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) August 13, 2023

Auckland Transport said bus services would be affected.

MORE TO COME