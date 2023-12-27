A FENZ spokesman said they received a call around 3.15am and found a small fire upon arrival at the Hobson St location.

An overnight fire at a central Auckland convenience store is being treated as suspicious, sparking an evacuation at a neighbouring apartment building.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they received a call around 3.15am and found a small fire upon arrival at the Hobson St premises.

“Sprinklers were activated and crews entered the building,” he said.

Smoke from the fire rose into the seven-storey building next door sparking an evacuation.

“The fire has been deemed suspicious,” the spokesman said.

”A fire investigator is on-site at the moment.”