Te Oranga was closed after footage emerged of staff reacting violently to young people in the care and protection residence.

Te Oranga was closed after footage emerged of staff reacting violently to young people in the care and protection residence.

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

Four Oranga Tamariki staff appear to be clocking up close to two years of paid leave after being suspended for their involvement in a shut-down children’s home in Christchurch.

The child protection agency launched an investigation and closed the 10-bed Te Oranga care and protection house in June 2021, after a leaked video showed a boy being tackled and held in a headlock.

As of last week, most of the 28 staff who worked at the Te Oranga residence had been redeployed to other sites and roles while four remained suspended with pay.

Minister for Children Kelvin Davis confirmed the figures in an answer to a written parliamentary question to Act Party spokesperson for children Karen Chhour.

MP Karen Chhour has questioned the response to allegations around the Te Oranga facility. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“They’ve been sitting on full pay for two years and it doesn’t seem the investigation is done. How are these people supposed to move on if they’re innocent or not innocent? It just seems wrong to me,” Chhour said.

The Act MP, who grew up in state care, said there were also questions about the future of the Te Oranga facility that needed answers.

“People in that community in Christchurch have actually contacted me saying there’s nowhere for these kids to go when they are in trouble or if they need a place to keep them safe.

“So are we going to reopen this facility and make sure it’s run properly or is it going to close down? The community deserves some certainty.”

Oranga Tamariki has been approached for comment.