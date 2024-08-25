Suspected drink-driver slams into patrol car, officers escape unscathed

A patrol car was travelling along Lower Hutt’s Waiwhetu Rd about 1am today when another vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into the side of it, spinning it around and causing “extensive damage”, police said. Photo / NZ Police

A pair of police officers are lucky to have walked away from a serious crash unscathed after a suspected drunk driver slammed into their patrol car early this morning.

The patrol car was travelling along Lower Hutt’s Waiwhetu Rd about 1am when another vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into the side of it, spinning it around and causing “extensive damage”, police said.

The offending vehicle fled the scene but was found a short distance away, before a dog unit helped in tracking down the alleged driver.

A 29-year-old Upper Hutt man was arrested without incident and now faces serious charges, police said.

“The safety features of the patrol car did what they are designed to do and protected the officers, but this could have been much worse,” said Inspector Simon de Wit, relieving area commander for Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt Valley.