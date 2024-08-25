Advertisement
Suspected drink-driver slams into patrol car, officers escape unscathed

A patrol car was travelling along Lower Hutt’s Waiwhetu Rd about 1am today when another vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into the side of it, spinning it around and causing “extensive damage”, police said. Photo / NZ Police

A pair of police officers are lucky to have walked away from a serious crash unscathed after a suspected drunk driver slammed into their patrol car early this morning.

The patrol car was travelling along Lower Hutt’s Waiwhetu Rd about 1am when another vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into the side of it, spinning it around and causing “extensive damage”, police said.

The offending vehicle fled the scene but was found a short distance away, before a dog unit helped in tracking down the alleged driver.

A 29-year-old Upper Hutt man was arrested without incident and now faces serious charges, police said.

“The safety features of the patrol car did what they are designed to do and protected the officers, but this could have been much worse,” said Inspector Simon de Wit, relieving area commander for Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt Valley.

“While the investigation is ongoing, this incident shows the impact the decisions you make as a driver can impact other people.”

The patrol car - shown to be heavily damaged in a picture released by police this afternoon - was likely to be written off.

It wasn’t the only collision involving a police car this weekend.

A crash involving a police car and a quad bike on Puke Rd (State Highway 2) near Paeroa late this afternoon has left two people injured.

Police said they were in moderate and serious conditions, while the road was closed for a scene examination.

“Cordons are in place on Puke Rd at Hubbard Rd and Brenan St and traffic in the area is being diverted through Paeroa.”

