The man swam across the channel to Ōkiato, followed by police in an inflatable boat. Photo / Supplied

A suspected boat burglar has been arrested after jumping into the tide and leading police on a slow-motion chase in the Bay of Islands.

Officers investigating overnight boat burglaries were alerted to a man acting suspiciously in a dinghy near Ōpua marina about 3pm Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

He refused to come ashore, instead rowing towards the ferry ramp then abandoning his dinghy and swimming towards Russell.

Officers, including a police dog, followed him in an inflatable boat.

The man, who was believed to have a knife, made it across the channel to Ōkiato.