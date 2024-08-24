Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Suspected boat burglar swims away from police in slow-motion Bay of Islands chase

By Peter de Graaf
RNZ·
Quick Read
The man swam across the channel to Ōkiato, followed by police in an inflatable boat. Photo / Supplied

The man swam across the channel to Ōkiato, followed by police in an inflatable boat. Photo / Supplied

A suspected boat burglar has been arrested after jumping into the tide and leading police on a slow-motion chase in the Bay of Islands.

Officers investigating overnight boat burglaries were alerted to a man acting suspiciously in a dinghy near Ōpua marina about 3pm Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

He refused to come ashore, instead rowing towards the ferry ramp then abandoning his dinghy and swimming towards Russell.

Officers, including a police dog, followed him in an inflatable boat.

The man, who was believed to have a knife, made it across the channel to Ōkiato.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He eventually accepted a life ring requisitioned from the Ōpua car ferry but still refused to come to shore, instead remaining in waist-deep water, the police spokesperson said.

He surrendered to police on board a Coastguard vessel just before 4pm.

The man was taken, cold and exhausted, to Kawakawa police station to be interviewed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The police spokesperson said the man had missed his calling: “He should have been a marathon swimmer.”

It is not yet known what charges, if any, the man will face.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand