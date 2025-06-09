Los Angeles protests flare up as National Guardsmen are sent in and there's uncertainty over how popular the Government's new parent boost visa will be. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Police have arrested a man after two fires were allegedly deliberately lit inside Auckland City Hospital, one in the ED, this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ told the Herald it was called to a fire on the fourth level of a carpark building and another inside the emergency department at 3.43pm.

A spokesman said the fires were being treated as suspicious.

Health New Zealand said the incident “was quickly controlled and did not affect patients”, but referred all further questions to police.