Police confirmed to the Herald a man had been arrested “following a series of incidents in central Auckland this afternoon”.
The man was arrested on Tāmaki Dr and was helping police with their inquiries, a spokesman said.
“What we can say at this stage is that police were initially called to Auckland City Hospital about 3.40pm to a report of a minor fire,” he said.
“Our staff are still working through the exact sequence of events with what has occurred, and these inquiries remain in the early stages.”
Police would not comment further.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.
