“We could still see hail and thunderstorms for areas from Rotorua northwards today.”
One Northcote resident told the Herald that 30 minutes after the storm had passed, hail dumped on the street still had not melted.
A song thrush began singing in the late-night hour, they added.
“I have never seen hail this thick in Auckland, or heard a bird sing at this time, and I have lived in Auckland all my life.”
Although showers were expected to hit Auckland at random last night, the hail came as a surprise.
“MetService doesn’t currently issue warnings for hail,” Martino said.
“When severe thunderstorms are detected on the radar, we issue a Red Severe Thunderstorm Warning, which might include references to hail, but hail can also occur in showers without thunderstorms, as it did in this case.”
Several people took to Facebook to share footage of the aftermath on their properties this morning.