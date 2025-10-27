Alvaro Bon shared his find to a surfing enthusiasts' group in a bid to find the board's background. Photo / Alvaro Bon

Surfboard lost off Tasmania washes up 2400km away in Raglan after 17‑month journey

Alvaro Bon shared his find to a surfing enthusiasts' group in a bid to find the board's background. Photo / Alvaro Bon

A surfboard has made it thousands of kilometres away from Tasmania in one piece, washing up on a Raglan beach.

Alvaro Bon was kitesurfing in the Waikato when he found the 2.29m surfboard, the BBC reports.

After some research, Bon thought the board’s shaper Josh Fairleigh was likely South African, and posted on social media to a local surfing group in the hopes he could locate the rightful owner.

“Definitely not an everyday board...wonder if the board could have drifted from east Australia??”, he wrote.

In a subsequent update, Bon confirmed the mystery had been solved after a friend of the board’s original owner put them in contact.