The BP New Zealand IRB Championships are at Waihī Beach this weekend. Photo / File

Surf lifeguards from New Zealand and Australia are gearing up for a weekend of intense action and high-stakes racing at the BP New Zealand IRB Championships at Waihī Beach.

122 crews from 30 clubs, including one from Australia, will put their rescue skills to the test across five different disciplines in 18 adrenaline-fueled inflatable rescue boat (IRB) races, including patient pick-ups and team relays, a media release from Surf Lifesaving New Zealand (SLSNZ) said today.

The IRB crews are no strangers to saving lives; last season, they were involved in 47 per cent of Surf Lifesaving rescues.

IRBs were also used to rescue hundreds of people in Auckland and Hawke’s Bay following devastating flooding in both regions earlier this year.

SLSNZ national sport manager Lewis McClintock said IRB racing was fast and exciting.

“The New Zealand IRB Championships require our best lifeguards to perform their rescue skills under intense pressure.

“While it’s a competition, it’s still fundamentally about navigating the surf in order to get patients out and get them back to shore as quickly and safely as possible.

“With the Lifesaving World Championships on the Gold Coast in 2024, it’s also a great opportunity for crews to showcase their skills in front of selectors as well,” McClintock said.

With ever-changing surf and weather conditions, the competition promised to be nothing short of spectacular as lifeguards showcased their technical expertise and incredible physical fitness.

The event will be the grand finale of the 2022/2023 life-saving sport calendar.

It takes place from April 15 - 16, with racing kicking off at 8.30am and running until 3.30pm each day.

