Tyson-Tainui Rukuwai-Te Tomo at trial in 2015. Photo / RNZ
A teen Mongrel Mob affiliate who killed a Black Power affiliate with a gunshot to the face claims young people, including those with low IQs in gang situations, do not behave as adults do, particularly in stressful and violent situations.
Tyson-Tainui Rukuwai Te Tomo was 17 when he pulledthe trigger and shot Michael James Thompson in early 2015.
He was with a friend at a property in Hamilton while Thompson and his friend, both affiliated with Black Power, arrived in a car intending to visit the property next-door.
As an altercation got under way, Te Tomo grabbed a slug gun, which he knew was unloaded, intending to chase Thompson and his associate off the property.
He was convicted of murder in 2015 and sentenced to life with a minimum imprisonment period (MPI) of 10 years and six months.
Te Tomo appealed the sentence and conviction in 2016 in the Court of Appeal.
While the conviction appeal was dismissed in 2017, the appeal against the sentence was not dealt with at the same time.
In March 2024, he took steps to bring the sentence appeal to a hearing but it was dismissed by the Court of Appeal this July.
Now, he’s been to the Supreme Court seeking leave to appeal the Court of Appeal’s ruling and argued that he shouldn’t have been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Tomo’s lawyer Warren Pyke submitted that young people, including those with low IQs in gang situations, did not behave as adults do, particularly in stressful and violent situations.
Pyke also submitted that the Court of Appeal did not take enough account of the actions of Thompson and his associate leading up to the fatal shooting, and that Te Tomo’s personal circumstances were “minimised”.
In their assessment, any inconsistencies demonstrated under new case law governing the way young people should be sentenced for murder, were not applicable, and even if they were, they did not assist Te Tomo’s case.
In considering Te Tomo’s status as a maximum-security prisoner, the judges said he had acknowledged that whether it was “cruel and unusual punishment for a young person”, was a point not yet argued in proceedings.
It appeared not to have been argued in the Court of Appeal that it was relevant to his sentence appeal.
The justices acknowledged the argument would likely be of general or public importance but did not consider it would be appropriate for it to be considered for the first time on a second appeal without consideration by the Court of Appeal.
The Court of Appeal had acknowledged that since Te Tomo’s sentencing, it had issued a decision saying it was no longer the case that youth could carry little weight when balanced against the public interest in denunciation and accountability.
However, the Court of Appeal was satisfied that nothing in Te Tomo’s personal circumstances would have changed the position.
