Supreme Court hears case on employment status of family carers

Therefore, they weren’t entitled to the same protections of an employment relationship as other workers in care homes.

At issue is whether the pair was “engaged, employed or contracted” by the Ministry of Health as home workers.

Yesterday the court considered the Flemings’ case.

Christine Fleming cares for her high-needs son Justin but the Court of Appeal ruled she wasn’t a homeworker as she’d turned down the ministry’s funding, arguing she was better off on a benefit.

In April last year, the appeal court ruled Humphreys was classified as a homeworker during the six years he received Funded Family Care (FFC) - which allowed a disabled person to employ an eligible family member - while caring for his daughter Sian who also has very high needs.

But the court ruled he lost his homeworker status in 2020 when FFC was discontinued and replaced with a new stream of Individualised Funding called Resident Family Carer (RFC), which they said was at arm’s length to the ministry.

Today Humphreys’ lawyer Peter Cranney told the court his client received two letters from the ministry, advising that FFC was ending and offering him the possibility of individualised funding or being paid through a contractor.

Cranney said the letters were essentially about funding.

He said Humphreys, who’d spent years working at home, carried on caring for Sian, as he’d done for years.

“In this particular case, he just continued to do the work and they paid for it,” he said.

But Sally McKechnie, who is representing the Attorney-General, said the Court of Appeal got it right in ruling Humphreys wasn’t a homeworker under IF.

When the ministry wrote those letters, it considered he was an employee of his daughter Sian, rather than a homeworker, she said.

She said the arrangement between Humphreys and the ministry was a funding one, rather than an employment relationship. It was up to Humphreys, as Sian’s father, to decide how his daughter was cared for.

She said the ministry didn’t want to be telling families what to do, or step into an employment relationship and impose obligations on them. Instead, the ministry wanted to empower families, she said.

The case finished today with the court reserving its decision.

