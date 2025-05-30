- Government agencies are offering support after a public servant died in central Wellington.
- WorkSafe confirmed the death of one of its staff members and said police are leading the investigation on behalf of the coroner.
- The Public Services Association said it was not aware of the incident.
Government agencies are offering support to their staff after a public servant died in central Wellington and colleagues witnessed the emergency response on their way to work.
WorkSafe said in a statement they were “saddened to confirm one of our Wellington-based staff members died on 21 May 2025″.
“This did