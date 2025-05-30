Government agencies are offering support after a public servant died in central Wellington.

WorkSafe confirmed the death of one of its staff members and said police are leading the investigation on behalf of the coroner.

The Public Services Association said it was not aware of the incident.

Government agencies are offering support to their staff after a public servant died in central Wellington and colleagues witnessed the emergency response on their way to work.

WorkSafe said in a statement they were “saddened to confirm one of our Wellington-based staff members died on 21 May 2025″.

“This did not occur at a WorkSafe building, although some of our kaimahi [staff] did observe the emergency response on their way to work.

“Police is the lead agency on behalf of the coroner. WorkSafe will assist as required, but is not carrying out a review at this stage.”