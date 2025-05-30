Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Support offered to staff after public servant dies in Wellington city, colleagues witness emergency response

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Herald NOW News Update: May 30 2025. Video / HeraldNOW
  • Government agencies are offering support after a public servant died in central Wellington.
  • WorkSafe confirmed the death of one of its staff members and said police are leading the investigation on behalf of the coroner.
  • The Public Services Association said it was not aware of the incident.

Government agencies are offering support to their staff after a public servant died in central Wellington and colleagues witnessed the emergency response on their way to work.

WorkSafe said in a statement they were “saddened to confirm one of our Wellington-based staff members died on 21 May 2025″.

“This did

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand