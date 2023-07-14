Having fun at a Look Good Feel Good class.

We all know that a little bit of pampering makes us feel good.

For people with cancer, support from programmes such as Look Good Feel Better is so important.

July is your chance to help simply by making yourself feel better with a new lippy or two. All you have to do is visit Farmers this month and purchase something from more than 20 beauty brands, and they will donate $1 and Farmers will match it.

Look Good Feel Good provides time away from the world of diagnosis and treatment, to help people face their cancer with confidence, feel stronger and live better.

“To learn how to draw eyebrows to frame your face, or learn how to manage the change in nails and skin, can be the most powerful thing for somebody to have that sense of normality,” Clare O’Higgins, general manager of Look Good Feel Better, said.

“So the looking good element is easy to understand, but feeling better is what participants talk about for a long time after.

“They feel part of a community which understands what they are going through, they feel more in control, they have a sense of normality and more confidence to face treatment, face returning to work, or face turning up at the school gate. Those are the things that make them feel better.”

Covid lockdowns meant in-community classes had to be moved online. Participants would receive their customised, hand-picked packs on a courier, and could then log into an online skincare and cosmetics session.

Look Good Feel Better has now returned to holding classes in communities throughout New Zealand, however, the option of online sessions continues for people who are either in small or rural communities or for those who prefer to attend from the comfort of their own homes.

Its support is not only the empowering cosmetic classes it is known for – now Look Good Feel Better’s programme offering has been greatly expanded.

It offers a wide range of online wellbeing sessions for women and men, on-demand how-to videos, live streamed Q&A discussions and wellbeing classes covering gentle exercise, mindfulness and yoga, through to a suite of Cancer Conversations podcasts.

“We are by their side, how they want, when they want and as many times as they want,” O’Higgins says.

A service that is there for anyone impacted by cancer at any stage, Look Good Feel Better also partners with other cancer charities to provide complementary programmes.

For more information go to www.lgfb.co.nz.