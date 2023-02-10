Supermarkets well stocked ahead of Cyclone Gabriel, Countdown says

Kiwis should have access to essential foods ahead of Cyclone Gabriel's arrival, Countdown says. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Countdown says it’s stocking stores ahead of the arrival of Cyclone Gabriel to ensure Kiwis have access to essential foods.

Hundreds of cartons of essential supplies are already on route to stores to ensure Kiwis can get everything they need this weekend, managing director Spencer Sonn says.

“We’re well practised in making sure Kiwis can get the essentials they need in all sorts of different scenarios, from pandemics to natural disasters, and we’ve been working to make sure we’re prepared for any impact from Cyclone Gabrielle for a few days now,” he said.

Hundreds of trucks were already on the road, heading early to the more isolated stores to ensure supplies arrived in time, he said.

Supplies were also being prioritised to all North Island stores given they were more in the path of the incoming cyclone.

The tropical cyclone hurtling toward New Zealand is expected to bring dangerous conditions to more North Island regions, and parts of the South Island.

The latest MetService update now shows the Category 3 Cyclone Gabrielle, packed with 140km/h plus winds and a month’s worth of rain, will now impact from the top of the North Island to the top of the South for the first part of next week.

This afternoon the first monster wave alert was issued with seven-metre waves expected to pound the south-east coast of the North Island on Tuesday night.

The storm the cyclone brings is forecast to be one of the most serious storms to hit NZ this century, bringing up to 300mm of rain.

Auckland Emergency Management is finalising a number of civil defence centres and evacuation shelters for people and their pets.

Secondary schools around Auckland will this weekend be considering whether to close campuses on Monday or Tuesday

Countdown’s Sonn says it’s been a tough couple of weeks for communities across the upper North Island and our thoughts are with everyone who is still recovering from the impact of the devastating floods.”

“Our message is that we’re ready and well prepared if we need to respond to this new event.”

Countdown customers had also already raised $125,000 to support flood relief efforts in the Auckland region, while the supermarket chains team were also getting in contact with “community and charity partners” to understand what they may need in the coming days, Sonn said.