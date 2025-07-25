Chief executive at Consumer Jon Duffy said anyone charged more than the shelf price was entitled by law to a refund of the difference.
He said both supermarket chains promised a full refund in that scenario, but consumers sometimes had to know what was available.
A Foodstuffs spokesperson said with more than 14,000 products in a typical supermarket, and prices changing frequently due to supplier costs, promotions or new product lines, pricing was a complex job.
“But for our customers, it’s simple. They rightly expect the price on the shelf to match what they pay at the checkout,” he said.
“We take pricing accuracy as seriously as health and safety, aiming for zero errors.
“Across our local, family-owned stores, we manage tens of thousands of price labels and process millions of transactions every week, and we’ve invested in better systems, daily checks and electronic shelf labels to help get it right.
“If we do get it wrong, our policy is that the customer gets a refund and keeps the product. We’ve also strengthened staff training and store processes to make sure pricing is clear and accurate.”
Woolworths said it had more 3.5 million transactions in stores weekly “and sometimes errors do occur”.
“When they do, we try to make things right, through our long-standing and market-leading refund policy. Under that policy, if a customer is charged more than the advertised price for a product, they get a full refund and can keep the product.”
Duffy said Consumer had received 20 complaints about supermarket pricing since Tuesday. A normal rate would be two a day, he said.