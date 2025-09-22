Advertisement
Supercomputer Cascade boosts New Zealand weather forecast accuracy with AI

RNZ
5 mins to read

Dr Jess Robertson (left) with Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti. Photo / Earth Sciences New Zealand

By Kate Green of RNZ

A new supercomputer is expected to vastly improve the accuracy of daily weather forecasting around the country, with the help of artificial intelligence.

Dr Jess Robertson, chief scientist for advanced technology at Earth Sciences New Zealand, says the three-fold increase in

