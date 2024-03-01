Ryan Wood, Jaxon Evans, Andre Heimgartner, Richie Stanaway and Matt Payne at Taupo International Motorsport Park. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

Five Kiwi Supercars drivers visited Taupō International Motorsport Park this week, in the lead-up to the inaugural ITM Taupō Super400.

In just 50 days, Supercars will ignite the tracks of New Zealand once more, making its return back to the country for the first time since 2022.

NZ Supercar legends Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin’s move to the USA, has opened doors for a new Kiwi hero to make his name.

Brad Jones Racing teammates Andre Heimgartner and Jaxon Evans were preparing to take to the track alongside reigning Repco Bathurst 1000 winner Richie Stanaway.

Stanaway’s 21-year-old teammate Matt Payne will also take the track and was also the 2023 Adelaide 500 champion.

Wellingtonian racer Ryan Wood of Walkinshaw Andretti United would also be racing.

Stanaway and Payne, also travelled to Mount Maunganui in the Bay of Plenty for a public event, celebrating Stanaway’s return home, with the Peter Brock Trophy from the Supercars championships in tow.

Lovers of Supercars are gearing up for the event too with ticket demand high and additional grandstand and corporate hospitality tickets selling out.

General admission tickets were still available via the Supercars website and ticketek.

The ITM Taupō Super400 takes place at the Taupō International Motorsport Park from April 19 to 21.

