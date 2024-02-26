Six60 have announced a Taupō date as part of the Supercars weekend in April. Photo / Amy de Klerk

Taupō's inaugural Supercars round just got even louder, with the announcement that one of New Zealand’s biggest bands will play a gig on its opening day.

Six60 will play at Great Lakes Centre in Taupō's CBD on April 20, after the opening race at the ITM Taupō Super400.

Organisers teased the announcement as the “first of many” in an off-track entertainment programme running alongside the motorsport event.

The news comes a week after further Supercars tickets were released to meet “unprecedented demand”.

Tickets for a new gold reserved grandstand, general admission, and a new corporate facility went on sale, with day tickets as well as two- and three-day passes still available.

As one of Aotearoa’s top-selling bands, Six60 have filled venues including Eden Park and Western Springs Stadium, performing for audiences of as many as 50,000.

Taupō's Great Lakes Centre’s much more intimate venue can host up to 600 people, giving ticketholders a close-up experience with the band.

The gig forms part of Six60′s new Sessions tour, which will feature acoustic and rearranged versions of their hits.

Each session will be recorded and compiled into a ‘Best of Grassroots Tour’ album, to be released later this year.

Supercars will come to Taupō for the first time, with previous New Zealand events held at Pukekohe.

Supercars chief operating officer Tim Watsford said the show is an added bonus to an exciting event.

“Supercars is proud to support Six60′s performance in Taupō that will follow one of the biggest days of racing we’ve ever staged.

“This event is one of the biggest events on the calendar for us this year and to have one of New Zealand’s biggest bands on show in Taupō for fans is great news.

“We encourage fans to register interest for concert ticketing at Supercars.com as we hope to announce more exciting news about what’s happening during race week off-track offerings over coming weeks.”

Six60 concert tickets will be sold separately to the main Supercars event, with the first release available through Ticketek from Thursday.

Taupō's first-ever ITM Taupō Super400 event offers a range of categories over three days of racing, including Supercars, Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, NZ Central Muscle Cars, Toyota GAZOO Racing 86 Series NZ and Formula Ford NZ racing.

The action will take place at the Taupō International Motorsport Park between April 19 and 21.

Register at supercars.com for future ticket releases and announcements, Six60 tickets via Ticketek from Thursday





