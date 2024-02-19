Kiwi Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen opens up about racing, rally, family and his secrets to success. Video / NZ Herald

Supercars is increasing the number of tickets for the inaugural ITM Taupō Super400 in April.

The organisers made the decision after an “unprecedented demand” for tickets arose after the initial release in November.

Tickets for a new gold reserved grandstand, general admission and a new corporate facility will go on sale at 2pm today.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said he was excited about the event’s return to New Zealand and the inaugural event at Taupō International Motorsport Park.

“[We have] just 60 days’ to go until our debut in Taupō. All of today’s announcements further increase the venue’s capacity to service as many fans as possible at the event.”

He said the demand for tickets had been exceptional, with the initial release of grandstand tickets sold out already.

To cater for the demand, an extra grandstand would be erected.

The new Gold Reserved Grandstand will be located at Turn 13, leading into the start/finish line, and provide a line of sight to the two fastest straights on the track. It will be placed between the Platinum Reserved Grandstand at Turn 12 and the Turn 14 Villas.

Additional general admission tickets were also being made available, and a new corporate facility - the Taupō Lounge - located at Turn 9.

Howard described the location as an “amazing circuit” and “one of the most scenic parts of the world we have ever raced”.

Taupo International Motorsport Park.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said the increased ticket demand showed the Taupō District was “the place to be” this April.

“It is always wonderful to see all the visitors to the district every summer and we can’t wait to see it pumping again during Supercars weekend.

“We are so privileged to be hosting such a popular event. Accommodation throughout the district is filling quickly [and] the economic boost this will provide to our local economy cannot be underestimated.

”We are supportive of Supercars working with the commercial and private accommodation sectors to ensure we can squeeze everyone in, along with increasing self-contained accommodation locations. We’re excited to see our regional neighbours benefit from the event too.”

Economic Development Minister Melissa Lee said it was “excellent” to see how popular this event was proving to be.

Kiwi Supercars drivers Andre Heimgartner and Matt Payne at Taupō International Motorsport Park in September. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

“Major events like the Supercars Championship generate economic activity in the towns that host them and the surrounding regions, and it is evident that the positive economic impacts from this event will be widely felt.”

When Supercars hit the track for opening practice, Taupō will become the 35th different venue to host a Repco Supercars Championship round.

It will be the 21st Supercars Championship round held in New Zealand, with Taupō International Motorsport Park becoming the third North Island venue to stage points-paying racing, after Pukekohe Park Raceway and the streets of Hamilton.

Non-championship rounds were held at Pukekohe and the Wellington Street circuit as part of the 1996 Mobil NZ Series.

It is also the seventh international venue after Shanghai (China), Circuit of the Americas (United States), Yas Marina (Abu Dhabi) and Bahrain to host Supercars racing.

The ITM Taupō Super400 will see Supercars, and various support categories including Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, NZ Central Muscle Cars, Toyota GAZOO Racing 86 Series NZ and Formula Ford NZ racing on the 3.32km International Circuit configuration.

Drivers will be competing for the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy, named after the late Kiwi Supercars Hall of Fame inductee who contested 113 rounds and 284 races in his decorated career.

Supercars has secured the Taupō round in collaboration with the New Zealand Government and Taupō District Council for at least the next three years.

The ITM Taupō Super400 will take place from April 19-21 at Taupō International Motorsport Park.

Tickets are available through Supercars.com and Ticketek.

