David Trewavas has been re-elected as mayor of Taupō. Photo / Supplied

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas has been returned for a fourth term in the local body elections, with a progress result of 5215 votes.

With about 90 per cent of votes counted on Saturday, Trewavas said he was overwhelmed to be re-elected.

He was also just heading out the door to watch King Country take on North Otago at Owen Delany Park as results were announced.

"It's an honour to be selected to once again represent our beautiful district," Trewavas said.

"I'm looking forward to carrying on all the great work that we have under way and to keep working to make this a fantastic place to live for all our community."

Trewavas said there were positive signs ahead for the region's main industries such as energy and farming, and tourism was also bouncing back strongly from Covid-19.

The other two mayoral candidates, Christine Rankin and Sean Wakelin, were on 3782 and 926 votes respectively.

The results do not include some special votes and votes returned on Saturday, as they were still in transit to the processing centre.

Full progress results are available at taupo.govt.nz/vote22. Preliminary results were to be released on Sunday with final election results expected to be declared sometime between October 13 and 19.

The seven successful candidates for the Taupō ward are: Christine Rankin, Yvonne Westerman, Kevin Taylor, Anna Park, John Williamson, Rachel Shepherd and Duncan Campbell.

The successful candidate for the Tūrangi-Tongariro ward is Sandra Greenslade.

In the new Te Papamārearea Māori ward, Karam Fletcher and Danny Aperahama Loughlin were the successful candidates.

Kylie Leonard for the Taupō East Rural ward and Kirsty Trueman for the Mangakino-Pouakani ward were both re-elected unopposed.