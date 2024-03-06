After an outstanding 2023 NPC season, Taranaki's Josh Jacomb is poised to make his Gallagher Chiefs debut off the bench this weekend. Photo / Chiefs Rugby Club

North Harbour loose forward Wallace Sititi and Taranaki first five-eighth Josh Jacomb are set to make their debut for the Gallagher Chiefs this weekend.

Sititi and Jacomb have been named in the line-up for Saturday’s Super Rugby match against the Queensland Reds.

Both players began their time with the Chiefs as part of the wider training squad, Sititi in 2023 and Jacomb in 2024.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said he was delighted that the duo will get their first run off the bench this weekend.

“They have earned their opportunity through hard work and diligence. Both are exciting talents and we can’t wait to see them in action.”

About this week’s opponents, McMillan said they had been “impressive”.

“The Reds are a formidable opponent and have been impressive through the early rounds. They play an abrasive style and have the athletes to challenge through the middle of the park and through their tactical kicking game.

“We are under no illusion how tough this game will be and are preparing for a real dogfight.”

Joining Sititi and Jacomb is an experienced side with the front row rotated to include All Blacks, Aidan Ross and Samisoni Taukei’aho, alongside George Dyer.

Simon Parker also moves into the starting lineup at openside flanker, as does Cortez Ratima at halfback and Daniel Rona in the midfield.

Shaun Stevenson shifts to the wing and Josh Ioane starts at fullback for a new-look backline.

The dynamic locking duo of Tupou Vaa’i and Naitoa Ah Kuoi returns and the relentless Samipeni Finau at loose forward.

Captain Luke Jacobson will continue his outstanding work in the No. 8 jersey, as will Damian McKenzie at first five-eighth.

Vice-captain Rameka Poihipi retains his spot in the midfield with the swift Etene Nanai-Seturo on the left wing.

The Gallagher Chiefs will kick off against the Reds this Saturday at 9.35pm NZST. Watch live on Sky Sport.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Reds

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Tupou Vaa’i

5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Simon Parker

8. Luke Jacobson (captain)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Daniel Rona

14. Shaun Stevenson

15. Josh Ioane

Reserves

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Ollie Norris

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

20. Wallace Sititi*

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

22. Josh Jacomb*

23. Anton Lienert-Brown

* debut

Unavailable for selection: Quinn Tupaea, Kaleb Trask, Jared Proffit.

