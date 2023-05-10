Sunnynook dairy ram raid: Two teens arrested after fleeing police

Auckland police have arrested and charged two teenage boys after they allegedly ram-raided a dairy in Sunnynook last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland police have arrested and charged two teenage boys after they allegedly ram-raided a dairy in Sunnynook last night.

Police responded to a report of a burglary on Tonkin Dr about 10.18pm but officers couldn’t find anyone responsible.

The owners of the dairy were left devastated and frustrated after the second incident in two weeks at their store.

“One of our windows was smashed in [in the last two weeks] and we’re still awaiting repairs,” they said.

“This is the fourth time now our store has been targeted by crime.”

A photographer at the scene told the Herald it appeared cigarettes had been stolen as the cabinet was left open and bare.

Emergency Glass NZ specialists were securing the storefront immediately after the burglary and crime scene officers were expected to take fingerprints this morning.

Officers then spotted a car being driven dangerously around Papakura and tried to pull it over but the pair sped away.

Police watched the vehicle as it travelled “in a concerning manner” and then spiked it on Great South Rd.

It eventually stopped in Ōtāhuhu and police took the duo into custody “without incident”.

The two 17-year-olds face charges relating to burglary and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Waitematā East area commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said police hoped the community would be reassured by the quick arrests.

“We understand these types of incidents can cause immense concern,” Sagar said. “We are pleased to have resolved this incident quickly for the victim involved. Police are also following up with the victim to ensure further support is available to them.”

