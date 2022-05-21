A blustery Sunday is in store for many New Zealanders. Photo / NZ Herald

A blustery Sunday is in store for many New Zealanders but expect a return to more normal temperatures for this time of year, MetService says.

With mountain ranges sprinkled with the year's first snow dumps, intrepid surfers will be seeking big, rolling swells created by the southwesterly winds which caused havoc across the country on Friday, toppling an oak tree which fatally crushed an elderly Cambridge woman.

A strong west-to-southwest flow is blowing right through the weekend, bringing showers across the west and into Auckland, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam says.

A high wind warning is in place for Otago's Clutha district but other squally zones could include the top of the South Island, and east of the North Island from Coromandel down to Hawke's Bay.

But the winds will ease as Kiwis start heading back to work for the week, Bellam said.

And after the cold snap, Bellam said temperatures and weather patterns are shaping back to more normal levels.

💨 It sure is blustery



Strong westerly or southwesterly winds affect much of Aotearoa today, and the Strong Wind Warning information on our website has been updated.



This animation visualises the wind flow around NZ until midday tomorrow.



ℹ https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/IPzF2TkIG4 — MetService (@MetService) May 20, 2022

Canterbury will have a cold start but will enjoy another bright late-spring burst before a "classic" southerly change, bringing "some quite beefy showers" spreading up the eastern seaboard in the afternoon, and even possibly some hail and thunderstorms.

With southern ski fields enjoying their first dustings, there are road snow warnings today for the Crown Range road and the Milford road.

Meanwhile, the clean-up continues in Levin after a tornado on Friday morning caused widespread damage, with downed trees and powerlines blocking roads, and roofs lifted off homes.

Today's high and lows

Auckland – low 14C, high 18C

Hamilton – low 9C, high 17C

Tauranga – low 11C, high 18C

Wellington – low 10C, high 17C

Christchurch – low 0C, high 15C

Dunedin – low 7C, high 12C