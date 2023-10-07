Thunderstorms are possible for Aucklanders today. Photo / Alex Burton

Showers and thunderstorms are in store for the North Island on the final day of the school holidays as motorists have been urged to take care on the roads.

A low pressure system will bring unsettled weather to much of the North Island today, with heavy showers and possible thunderstorms forecast to develop north of Auckland from midday.

Weatherwatch.co.nz says southerlies pushing into the east coast moving around the southern side of the low means rain for Hawkes Bay and Gisborne could also be heavy.

Looking for some dry weather as we end school holidays on Sunday?



Dry conditions favour most (not all) of the South Island.



However, showers & thunderstorms are expected for a good chunk of the North Island.



Something for travelers 🚗 to be aware of as well. pic.twitter.com/wbZQgoxJhq — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 6, 2023

“There is mostly a low risk of thunderstorms developing from Taumarunui to Bay of Plenty and northwards, however over Northland and northern Auckland the risk of thunderstorms increases to moderate during the morning.

“These thunderstorms if they occur have the potential to bring localised heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 25mm/h, and hail 5 to 15mm in diameter,” MetService warned.

In the southwest from Taranaki to Wellington, morning cloud will turn into sunny spells throughout the day with only one or two showers likely.

Despite the forecast, MetService has issued only three severe weather watches across the North Island.

A heavy rain watch will come into effect at 6am today for the Wairoa District, and Tairawhiti/Gisborne south of Gisborne City and remain until 8pm tonight.

A period of heavy rain is possible and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the ranges.

Strong wind watches have been issued for Northland, north of Kaitaia from 11am on Sunday and the Bay of Plenty from 9pm. Winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

🟡💨🌧 Severe Weather Watches 🌧💨🟡



Strong Wind Watches

🟡💨 Northland north of Kaitaia: 11am - 5pm Sun. West to southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.



🟡💨Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane: 9pm Sun - 9am Mon. Southeast winds may approach severe gale in… pic.twitter.com/z0hmzI8XE1 — MetService (@MetService) October 6, 2023

With school holiday travellers expected to make their way home today, police are reminding motorists the roads could be extra busy.

“We would remind drivers to take extra care if driving and just remember to follow the rules and drive to the conditions,” a police spokeswoman said.

She said police especially urged everyone to follow a few simple steps to keep safe: wear your seatbelt, follow the speed limits, put your cell phone down and don’t get distracted, and do not drink and drive.

“Our road policing teams will be out and about, but ultimately it is up to drivers to make good decisions when they get behind the wheel,” the spokeswoman said.

Most have heard of El Niño, which has formed in the equatorial Pacific.



However, are you aware of El Niño's "cousin", called the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD)?



The IOD & El Niño will have a big influence on NZ weather in the coming months.



Read more: https://t.co/kTI2rM0DJp pic.twitter.com/n5Qy0dQpxU — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the South Island is the place to be today as conditions are mainly settled with a few isolated showers for coastal areas.

“A southwesterly wind flow sets up across the South Island on Sunday which will keep the temperature down and some showers are possible, more so around southwestern areas,” said MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

Ferris urged commuters to take care on the roads as weather may cause some delays.

“As we make it into the new working week the southwest flow spreads across the entire country which will keep temperatures below October averages and showers should be expected for those areas open to the southwest,” MetService said.







