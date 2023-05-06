Forecasters say the bullseye of the wettest weather is likely to shift, before snaking back and forth between islands into next week. Photo / Niwa Weather

Forecasters say the bullseye of the wettest weather is likely to shift, before snaking back and forth between islands into next week. Photo / Niwa Weather

The North Island will get a brief break from the rain today, but Westland and Buller are expected to see the worst of the wet weather crossing the South Island today.

According to MetService, Westland is under a heavy rain watch from 3pm this afternoon to 11pm on Tuesday, and Buller is also under a heavy rain watch from 8pm yesterday to 9pm today.

Meanwhile, Tasman is under a heavy warning until 5pm today.

MetService meteorologist Aidan Pyselman said the main rain-bearing front that brought flooding to Nelson and Marlborough yesterday will drag southwestward.

On Sunday, the main rain band moves south onto the West Coast of the South Island.



However, on Tuesday it reverses back over the North Island and top of the South Island, bringing another burst of heavy rain there.



He said the North Island will get a brief respite from the heavy rain tomorrow with only cloudy skies and showers predicted, although there may be some heavy showers later in the day. Temperatures are set to remain in the 20s for most areas and the rain returns later in the week.

The South Island is in for a cold southerly change on Wednesday.



