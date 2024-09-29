Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Sumner, Christchurch paragliding accident: Emergency services rush to seaside suburb

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A paraglider has been hurt after a fall near Sumner, Christchurch, this morning. Photo / George Heard

A paraglider has been hurt after a fall near Sumner, Christchurch, this morning. Photo / George Heard

A paraglider has been seriously injured at the Christchurch seaside suburb of Sumner this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports of a fall at 10.51am.

Hato Hone St John said two ambulances are on the way.

A paraglider has been hurt after a fall near Sumner, Christchurch, this morning. Photo / George Heard
A paraglider has been hurt after a fall near Sumner, Christchurch, this morning. Photo / George Heard
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police said they were called to Summit Rd above Sumner after reports a person was seriously injured after falling “from a height while paragliding”.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also scrambled to the hilltop scene.

A paraglider has been hurt after a fall near Sumner, Christchurch, this morning. Photo / George Heard
A paraglider has been hurt after a fall near Sumner, Christchurch, this morning. Photo / George Heard

More to come

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand