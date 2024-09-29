A paraglider has been hurt after a fall near Sumner, Christchurch, this morning. Photo / George Heard

A paraglider has been hurt after a fall near Sumner, Christchurch, this morning. Photo / George Heard

A paraglider has been seriously injured at the Christchurch seaside suburb of Sumner this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports of a fall at 10.51am.

Hato Hone St John said two ambulances are on the way.