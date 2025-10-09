He said Napier is going to keep hold of the warmth throughout the nighttime, with a low of 17C.

“That warmth and mugginess through the night, it’s going to be an interesting couple of nights, Friday night and Saturday,” he said.

Law said to put these temperatures into context, the average temperature in Napier at this time of year is about 19C by day and 9C at night.

Strong northwesterly winds are expected for the Canterbury High Country, with a strong wind warning in effect today and Friday morning.

“Foehn winds are likely to make an appearance for Cantabrians, dry, gusty and unseasonably warm,” MetService said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has a moderate fire risk in place for the region.

It's already starting to feel like summer at Sumner Beach in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

“The next few days will be a bit of a burst of warmth. After that, I think back down to say more normal and more seasonal as we head into next week,” he said.

“It’s really a case of a very warm weekend.”

Law said places such as Christchurch and Kaikōura are likely to have highs of 24C to 25C.

“Towards places like Auckland, classically it’s been pretty warm anyway, 22C ... And again, very warm nights, 14C or so.”

Wellington should expect to have daytime highs of around 18C and lows of about 15C.

He said the main thing people will notice is the slight change in day and night temperatures.

Watches and warnings

An orange heavy rain warning will be in place for the Tararua Range and Buller District until Saturday afternoon.

The same warning is in place until late Friday morning for the Grey District, Westland District about and north of the glaciers and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers from around Mt Cook to Arthur’s Pass.

An orange strong wind warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country until 7am tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch and a strong wind watch are in place for several other regions.

MetService said another sign of the approaching summer is the publication of Earth Science New Zealand’s Tropical Cyclone Outlook.

On average, about nine tropical cyclones form in the South Pacific each year.

This year, the forecast from the team is for normal to below normal activity, with five to nine tropical cyclones expected, MetService said.

