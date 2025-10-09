“Foehn winds are likely to make an appearance for Cantabrians, dry, gusty and unseasonably warm,” MetService said.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand has a moderate fire risk in place for the region.
“The next few days will be a bit of a burst of warmth. After that, I think back down to say more normal and more seasonal as we head into next week,” he said.
“It’s really a case of a very warm weekend.”
Law said places such as Christchurch and Kaikōura are likely to have highs of 24C to 25C.
“Towards places like Auckland, classically it’s been pretty warm anyway, 22C ... And again, very warm nights, 14C or so.”
Wellington should expect to have daytime highs of around 18C and lows of about 15C.
He said the main thing people will notice is the slight change in day and night temperatures.
Watches and warnings
An orange heavy rain warning will be in place for the Tararua Range and Buller District until Saturday afternoon.
The same warning is in place until late Friday morning for the Grey District, Westland District about and north of the glaciers and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers from around Mt Cook to Arthur’s Pass.