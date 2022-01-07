Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Summer Photo Competition: Week of January 3 - 9

Xanthe Manning tests the water at Te Kouma in the Coromandel. Photo / Naomi Manning

Send us your best holiday pictures and be in to win top prizes.

Emilia is amazed at her new-found tree-climbing abilities in Whareroa Village, Lake Taupō. Photo / Candida Seyboth Horn
An idyllic sunset at Hamilton's Gap on the Āwhitu Peninsula. Photo / Joshua Hill
A big wave swamps brave little boogie-boarder Ferdi de Jong, 3, at Pāpāmoa Beach. Photo / Lex de Jong
The backyard waterslide at Whenuapai is a splash hit with Charlotte Ramsay, 3. Photo / Stephen Jessop
Cousins and besties reunited after more than four months, Madi and Kasey Ho, both 9, celebrate being back together in the water at Whitianga. Photo / Keryn Ho
Rosie McDermott surfs at sunrise on Christmas Day, at Tairua. Photo / Tom McDermott
Libby McDowell and Maddie Wellington are silhouetted at sunset at Waitete Bay in the Coromandel. Photo / Nicola McDowell
Lynne Nelley's youngest grandchildren make their own summer fun at Ōkaihau, Northland. Photo / Rebecca Keatley
Lynne Nelley's youngest grandchildren make their own summer fun at Ōkaihau, Northland. Photo / Rebecca Keatley
Xanthe Manning tests the water at Te Kouma in the Coromandel. Photo / Naomi Manning
A paddle boarder salutes the sun at the entrance of the Houhora Harbour, Northland. Photo / Jane Rippingale
"Do you think I can pop it?" Swimmers in Murrays Bay on Auckland's North Shore reach for the moon as it looms over the horizon. Photo / Sue Courtney
John cools off - somewhat energetically - in the outdoor bubble bath in Flat Bush, Auckland. Photo / Leanne Asher
Oakley the cavoodle is loving the beach life as she enjoys her first summer at Mt Maunganui. Photo / Michelle Preston
Greg Reed catches a kingfish seeking a feed of sprats on a still day in the Hauraki Gulf. Photo / Greg Reed
Aucklander Priya Nyayapati explores the natural wonders of Anchorage, near Nelson. Photo / Ravi Nyayapati
Walking with dog Ralph into the sunset at Karekare Beach, Auckland. Photo / Briana Woolle
Miles and Robert enjoying sprinkler time on a hot day in Meadowbank, Auckland. Photo / Frith Jenkins
Quinn Schoonder-woerd, aged nearly 3, delights in being pushed on the beach tyre swing at One Tree Point, Ruakākā, in Northland during an early morning beach walk. Photo / Sandra Woods
George playing with his cousin Eddie in the pool on Christmas Day at Redvale. Photo / Noel Chignell
Ali Rhodes looking for snapper on his jet ski using goggles at Cathedral Cove. Photo / Monique Sullivan
The Emerald Lakes, Central Crater and Blue Lake on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Photo / Dwight Ireland
