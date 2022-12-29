MetService National weather: December 28th - 31st.

The south is sweltering as the mercury soars into the 30Cs this afternoon.

With fine weather sweeping the largely on-holiday nation, the hottest place to be today is the Garden City.

By midday, the temperature in Christchurch had hit 27C.

But forecasters expect it could reach as high as 32C by around 4pm – with Blenheim hitting 31C - making it the hottest day for the region over these summer holidays so far.

Here's a snapshot of the midday temperatures over New Zealand.



🥵https://t.co/ziBZZ8QRpX pic.twitter.com/94rRWZaJGS — MetService (@MetService) December 28, 2022

MetService forecaster John Law says some parts of Central Otago and the Canterbury Plains are also likely to rise above 30C - while the rest of the country is expected to enjoy temperatures comfortably in the mid 20Cs.

“There’s plenty of dry weather, there’s plenty of sunshine and it’s also pretty hot indeed,” Law said.

With the scorching sunshine, however, Law hopes that Kiwis are being sun smart.

“Those clear blue skies are fantastic but it’s worth keeping in mind to be sun smart and slip, slop and wrap.”

Thursday's emojicast:



🌦

🌤️

🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️🌤️

☀️🌤️🌤️☀️

☀️🌤️☀️

☀️☀️

☀️



☀️☀️

☀️☀️

🌤️☀️☀️ 🌤️

🌤️☀️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌦 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 28, 2022

For most of the Canterbury region, Fire & Emergency NZ has “low” fire risk indices, with “extreme” warnings reserved for mostly alpine and high country scrublands.

MetService has no severe weather watches or warnings for any part of the country.

However, the sunshine will be punctuated by a cold front bringing brief rain to the South Island today and tomorrow.

Temperatures in Christchurch will plummet to about 19C and remain in the low 20s for partygoers over New Year’s Eve.

Wellington doesn’t escape the year without one last surge of wind either, with a sharp, but short-lived, southerly change tomorrow.

Yesterday, the warmest place in the country was the Tarras Airfield in Central Otago with 31C. Alexandra and Roxburgh were a close second with 30C.

Meanwhile, holidaymakers and locals in Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes areas are being asked to take particular care not to spark an unwanted fire.

Otago community risk manager James Knapp says the overall fire risk in the region is in the moderate-to-high range, but in some areas, the risk will rise to very high or even extreme today, before dropping back again tomorrow.

“On Monday we had a ‘near miss’ on Queenstown Hill, and it was only thanks to the efforts of the volunteer fire brigades that homes weren’t damaged or destroyed. It shows just how quickly a small fire can grow into a blaze and be very difficult to bring under control,” says Knapp.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the North Island tomorrow as the scorching heat and “tongue of warm air” will make its way north.

HIGHS FOR NZ’S MAIN CENTRES

Auckland today 25C – tomorrow 25C

Tauranga today 25C – tomorrow 29C

Wellington today 22C – tomorrow 21C

Christchurch today 32C – tomorrow 19C

Dunedin today 26C – tomorrow 17C



