Sue Maroroa Jones, a chess master from South Auckland died, aged 32, after giving birth to her second child in the United Kingdom in May. Photo / Supplied

Sue Maroroa Jones, a chess master from South Auckland died, aged 32, after giving birth to her second child in the United Kingdom in May. Photo / Supplied

The family of international Kiwi chess champion Sue Maroroa Jones are in “complete shock” after her death and say she loved being a mum and was excited at the arrival of each of her children.

Maroroa Jones died in the United Kingdom on May 11 after giving birth to her second child and was remembered in tributes from chess clubs, friends and family worldwide.

A family spokesperson described Maroroa Jones as an “accidental” chess player, telling the Herald she started playing when she was taken to a club by her father at 10-years-old.

After a year she was representing New Zealand at Olympiads and championships around the world.

Eleven-year-old Sue Maroroa contemplates her next move. Photo / NZME

“Sue’s Dad unexpectedly had to take her and her brother to the Auckland Chess Centre one day when a club member noticed Sue looking bored. He asked if she knew how to play and she entertained him, resulting in Sue’s first step in her chess career.

“At age 15, she won the New Zealand Women’s Chess Championship and at age 17 was the first female player to win the New Zealand Junior Chess Championship. At age 18, she earned her Woman International Master (WIM) title at the Oceania Women’s Zonal Chess Championship.

“She may have been the first Pasifika female player to represent New Zealand internationally in chess. She may have also been the first Pasifika female player to be awarded a WIM title,” her family told the Herald.

“She grew up in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland, with her parents Suee Lee and Temu and brother, Andrew. A proud Kiwi, Sue acknowledged her Chinese-Malaysian and Cook Island background growing up in South Auckland.”

“[Maroroa Jones] grew up in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland, with her parents Suee Lee and Temu and brother, Andrew. A proud Kiwi, Sue acknowledged her Chinese-Malaysian and Cook Island background growing up in South Auckland," her family said. Photo / Supplied

Maroroa Jones loved travelling, and her success in chess gave her the opportunity to see the world, her family said.

“These international adventures led her to meet the love of her life, English Grandmaster Gawain Jones. They settled together in the United Kingdom and eventually married in 2012.

“Although chess was a big part of Sue’s life, the most important part of her life was family.

“A dedicated mother to Samaria and Daniel, she always wanted to be a mum and was excited for the arrival of each of her children.”

Maroroa Jones’ death came soon after Daniel’s birth, following post-natal complications, according to Chess.com - the world’s biggest chess website.

Her family told the Herald the cause of her death was still being investigated, and they wanted privacy while it was reviewed.

Sue Maroroa Jones held the FIDE title of Woman International Master in chess. Photo / Supplied.

As well as chess, Maroroa Jones was a keen rugby player, playing for Sheffield RUFC between 2015 and 2020 and was also a development officer and team captain.

She also loved home baking: “Sure was generous in sharing her baked goods with friends and family. You could always find nice pastries or cakes in her home kitchen.

“People gravitated to Sue.

“She often brought her Cook Island and Malaysian families together whenever she visited New Zealand and Malaysia. She was a charismatic person who was willing to help anyone.

“Sue’s friends appreciated her encouraging nature, seen as the ‘mum figure’ who offered advice the way mums do.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Sheffield RUFC player Sue Maroroa Jones. Sue joined the senior... Posted by Sheffield RUFC Women on Friday, May 12, 2023

New Zealand Chess Federation president Nigel Metge said Maroroa Jones was “one of the strongest women chess players that we have had in New Zealand.

“It’s a loss on many levels, a woman who had done well here and then ... flourishing overseas and just suddenly taken from us,” Metge said.

One mourner said, “Sue was the most generous spirit I was lucky enough to call a friend.”

Her death was revealed by her husband on Facebook: “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce that my beautiful wife has passed away.

“She leaves behind a loving family who will miss her greatly.”

Her best individual performance was in 2014, an International Master norm in the British 4NCL included a “fine attacking win” over GM Mark Hebden.

In an interview for NZ Chess magazine featuring her on the cover in 2008, Maroroa Jones spoke about her future in the game.

“I would love to say that I’ll be around forever. But I’m not sure what the future will hold,” she said.

“I have good friends from overseas who are professionals and it would be unfortunate not to see them. But I’m not sure if in the immediate future, I’ll be able to have enough time to get as good as I would need to be to represent NZ with all the little girls coming up!”

New Zealand Chess stated in their obituary, “Sue remained more than good enough to the end of her life. Her destiny was with one of those overseas professionals. She did us proud.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Maroroa Jones’s husband and their two children.

“Sue was well-loved by many, her death was a complete shock and is a heavy loss for her husband, kids, family, friends and everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed,” her family said.















