Calls for pay parity in our national game, bystanders confront robbers, and a boost in support for Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are investigating a death at a property north of Auckland today.

Waitematā CIB Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said officers were in attendance after a person died and a second person had suffered injuries in Silverdale this afternoon.

“At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained,” he said.

“A second person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.”





McNeill said police were in the very early stages of making inquiries into the circumstances of what had occurred.

“We can reassure the community we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation.”

No further information was available.