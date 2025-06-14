A person has died on a busy central Auckland street this evening in a suspected medical event. Photo / Supplied

A person has died on a busy central Auckland street this evening in a suspected medical event.

A witness said emergency services covered a body with a white sheet on the corner of Bunley and Prospect Terraces along Dominion Rd.

There are two police cars and a fire truck parked outside a block of shops.

Firemen have erected a blue tarp over the footpath to block passersby from seeing the body, the witness said.

Parts of the street are cordoned off.