A person has died on a busy central Auckland street this evening in a suspected medical event.
A witness said emergency services covered a body with a white sheet on the corner of Bunley and Prospect Terraces along Dominion Rd.
There are two police cars and a fire
truck parked outside a block of shops.
Firemen have erected a blue tarp over the footpath to block passersby from seeing the body, the witness said.
Parts of the street are cordoned off.