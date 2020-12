Police attend sudden death near Felton Matthew Ave, Glen Innes. Photo / Michael Craig

A person has been found dead on a public walkway in Glen Innes.

Police said this morning they were at the scene of a sudden death incident near the Glen Innes train station.

Inquiries were under way and the death was being treated as unexplained. No further details were available.

The death near the Glen Innes train station was being treated as unexplained, polcie said. Photo / Michael Craig

Cordons were in place at the scene and the walkway between Felton Matthew Ave and the train station was closed. Train services were not affected.