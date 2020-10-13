Sudden death: Auckland police investigating death of a person at Browns Bay carpark

Police have cordoned off the carpark of a Salvation Army store on Auckland's North Shore following the discovery of a body.
It's understood the body is in the back of a vehicle.
A witness at the scene said there are at least seven police cars at the carpark and officers in white forensic suits are inside a cordoned off area.
The witness said the back of the vehicle is open.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A spokeswoman said police were called just before 6pm to reports of a sudden death.
She said officers are now making a number enquiries into the circumstances of the death.
No further information is available at the moment.