Sudden death: Auckland police investigating death of a person at Browns Bay carpark

Police are at the scene of a sudden death in Browns Bay.

Police have cordoned off the carpark of a Salvation Army store on Auckland's North Shore following the discovery of a body.

It's understood the body is in the back of a vehicle.

A witness at the scene said there are at least seven police cars at the carpark and officers in white forensic suits are inside a cordoned off area.

The witness said the back of the vehicle is open.

A spokeswoman said police were called just before 6pm to reports of a sudden death.

She said officers are now making a number enquiries into the circumstances of the death.

No further information is available at the moment.