Police attend the scene of an unexplained death in Tainui Rd, Dunedin, yesterday. Photo / Linda Robertson

Armed police yesterday swooped on a Dunedin property following a sudden death.

A police spokesman said officers responded at 5.20pm yesterday.

Relieving Otago coastal area commander Inspector Craig Brown said officers were attending after a person was located at a Tainui Rd house.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages, and we are currently speaking with a person as part of inquiries,” Brown said.

The death was being treated as unexplained.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter and there would be an increased police presence in the area overnight, Brown said.

A neighbour said he saw a woman wearing Ugg boots being led away by police.

He believed the couple in the house, who were not particularly young, had moved in at the start of the year.

Police had initially been armed with rifles, the neighbour said.

Another neighbour said officers had arrived, initially without lights or sirens, to search a house near the intersection with Magdala St.

A St John first response vehicle had attended briefly, the neighbour said.