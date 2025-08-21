Another customer said she thought $19.90 was a relatively reasonable price.
“You get a lot for $20,” she said.
Another office worker did not believe the price.
“Well, that’s certainly not the Sub of the Day,” he said.
“Surely that’s one of the deluxe ones, with avocado, throw some cookies in with it?” He was shocked it was just the footlong without additions.
Subway NZ did not respond when approached for comment.
Kiwis have a history of raging about Subway prices.
In 2010, Subway footlong sandwiches were typically priced about $7 to $8, according to Franchise Help. This was the standard price for a footlong sub, excluding premium or double-meat options. The $5 footlong promotion, popular in the United States and Canada, did not extend to New Zealand.
In August last year, a Reddit user compared the price of a footlong when they were at university, $5, and how current six-inch prices are around $11 or more.
Eight months ago, another social media user lost it over a $17 chicken fillet footlong.