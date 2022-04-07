Students say they shouldn't be charged for laundry at halls of residence

The laundry facilities in a halls of residence. Photo / Supplied

Victoria University students say they shouldn't have to pay $2 to do a load of washing on top of "extortionate" halls of residence fees.

William Bell-Purchas has launched a petition to bring an end to the laundry arrangement, which has been a gripe for years.

Students pay between $13,000 and $20,000 in fees to stay at halls of residents per academic year, he said. Bell-Purchas pays $480 a week to live at Te Puni Village.

Every time a student wants to do a load of washing they have to pay $2 and if they want to dry their laundry, they have to pay another $2.

"Given the extortionately high fees students already pay to live in halls of residence, to charge them even more for every load of washing or drying is quite a slap in the face," William Bell-Purchas said.

Students were under pressure due to a cost of living crisis, he said.

"People may say it's just a couple of dollars, but it's a couple of dollars every time you want to do a load of washing, plus another couple of dollars every time you want to dry your laundry.

"So over the course of the year that adds up to be potentially hundreds of dollars or another week's worth of rent to stay in a hall of residence. For some students that's a really huge challenge."

Bell-Purchas said laundry was an essential service.

Victoria University of Wellington confirmed it has received the petition about the laundry charges.

A meeting is being arranged after the mid-trimester break to discuss the students' concerns.