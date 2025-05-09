In the recording, she allegedly said: “As soon as we were aware of [the breach], we’ve been working with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner and following their advice right throughout.”

The school was reviewing policies and procedures, “certainly not starting from a position of deficit, but continually improving that space”.

Peter Thomas committed misconduct against a EGGS student and was struck off by a tribunal. Picture / Brett Phibbs

She also acknowledged the “good work” she said the school had done regarding privacy.

“We are a large and very diverse community, and, in any large community, there are a small number who do get disgruntled, from time to time.”

The Herald, she told staff, did get one thing right - the description of EGGS as a “top school” in the headline.

“Our job, and what we do here at Epsom Girls Grammar School, is when others go low, we choose to go high.”

Speaking to the Herald on the condition of anonymity, an EGGS staffer said they believed McNaughton hadn’t acknowledged the mistake or taken responsibility.

They also said there had been no apology about the breach to staff.

Following Monday’s staff meeting about the privacy breach, the staffer was in “disbelief”.

“I was just so shocked, I couldn’t believe it.

“I don’t know who she was getting at with that ‘disgruntled’ comment, and, ‘When they go low we go high’. Who has gone low here? You have just been shown not to have been looking after the [privacy breach] victim. No one has gone low, it’s just the truth.”

The worker felt McNaughton cared more about protecting her own privacy than that of the former student.

‘Like a prison’

On Tuesday, the Herald was sent an email signed by “24 anonymous” EGGS students.

In the correspondence, the students raise a list of grievances, including the increase next year from five daily periods to six, 30-minute lunch breaks and allegedly banning students from wearing thermals under their uniforms.

The email claims the school is trying to work students in to the ground.

The email also raised concerns about the privacy breach and the way confidential information was handled by the school.

The Herald was also sent an image of a poster displayed at the school featuring an image of a smiling man in handcuffs and a headline stating: “When your mum picks you up from school early”.

The poster included an image of McNaughton under the words “prime suspect”.

Underneath was a list taking aim at similar issues to those canvassed in the email.

“We, the students of Epsom Girls Grammar School, are protesting the potential changes in the process being made by principal McNaughton, which have made our school feel more like a prison than a place of learning.”

The document said changes to the timetable would cause confusion, and stricter rules made it harder to enjoy school.

“We believe school should be a place that helps us grow, not one that feels controlling and stressful. We deserve an environment where we can learn and express ourselves freely, without feeling restricted by unnecessary rules.

“We are asking for the school to rethink these changes and create a system that respects students’ needs and well-being. We want to feel safe, heard and supported, so we can thrive both academically and personally.”

The Herald repeatedly sought comment from the school this week but is yet to receive a response.

Recent school controversy

Last year former EGGS teacher Peter Thomas lost his fight to keep details about his misconduct with a student secret and a Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal ruling against him was made public.

The tribunal evidence found Thomas “prevailed on [another student] to have sex with him, which ... was painful but to which she felt she could not say no”.

While the allegations of the sexual relationship between the former EGGS head of music and the girl had been publicised in 2021, it was only last year that the ruling could be shared.

After the ruling was shared a second former student came forward to the Herald alleging she too had complained about Thomas’ conduct.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers social issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.

