Students have shared a list of grievances with the Herald. Photo / Alex Burton
Epsom Girls Grammar principal Brenda McNaughton shared a former student’s private information, causing a privacy breach.
Some students claim the school feels like a “prison” and protest changes including increased periods and shorter lunch breaks.
The school is reviewing policies with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner following the breach.
A top Auckland school principal has been caught on a secret recording telling staff “when others go low, we choose to go high” after a serious privacy breach involving a former student.
It comes amid a student revolt at Epsom Girls Grammar School (EGGS), with claims the college feels more like a “prison” than a place of learning.
Last Saturday, the Herald revealed principal Brenda McNaughton shared the name and confidential details of a former student who complained about disgraced music teacher Peter Thomas with another student’s father.
Following this reporting, an audio file appearing to be of McNaughton speaking to staff on Monday was provided to the Herald.
The Herald, she told staff, did get one thing right - the description of EGGS as a “top school” in the headline.
“Our job, and what we do here at Epsom Girls Grammar School, is when others go low, we choose to go high.”
Speaking to the Herald on the condition of anonymity, an EGGS staffer said they believed McNaughton hadn’t acknowledged the mistake or taken responsibility.
They also said there had been no apology about the breach to staff.
Following Monday’s staff meeting about the privacy breach, the staffer was in “disbelief”.
“I was just so shocked, I couldn’t believe it.
“I don’t know who she was getting at with that ‘disgruntled’ comment, and, ‘When they go low we go high’. Who has gone low here? You have just been shown not to have been looking after the [privacy breach] victim. No one has gone low, it’s just the truth.”
The worker felt McNaughton cared more about protecting her own privacy than that of the former student.
‘Like a prison’
On Tuesday, the Herald was sent an email signed by “24 anonymous” EGGS students.
In the correspondence, the students raise a list of grievances, including the increase next year from five daily periods to six, 30-minute lunch breaks and allegedly banning students from wearing thermals under their uniforms.
The email claims the school is trying to work students in to the ground.
The email also raised concerns about the privacy breach and the way confidential information was handled by the school.
The Herald was also sent an image of a poster displayed at the school featuring an image of a smiling man in handcuffs and a headline stating: “When your mum picks you up from school early”.
The poster included an image of McNaughton under the words “prime suspect”.
Underneath was a list taking aim at similar issues to those canvassed in the email.
“We, the students of Epsom Girls Grammar School, are protesting the potential changes in the process being made by principal McNaughton, which have made our school feel more like a prison than a place of learning.”
The document said changes to the timetable would cause confusion, and stricter rules made it harder to enjoy school.
“We believe school should be a place that helps us grow, not one that feels controlling and stressful. We deserve an environment where we can learn and express ourselves freely, without feeling restricted by unnecessary rules.
“We are asking for the school to rethink these changes and create a system that respects students’ needs and well-being. We want to feel safe, heard and supported, so we can thrive both academically and personally.”
The Herald repeatedly sought comment from the school this week but is yet to receive a response.
Recent school controversy
Last year former EGGS teacher Peter Thomas lost his fight to keep details about his misconduct with a student secret and a Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal ruling against him was made public.
The tribunal evidence found Thomas “prevailed on [another student] to have sex with him, which ... was painful but to which she felt she could not say no”.