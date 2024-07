This morning, Chereè Kinnear reports Marama Davidson's surgery, no public media merger, and the Police Minister's youth crime goals. VIdeo / NZ Herald / Whakaata Māori

Five high-school-age students had to be rescued by police after getting lost deep in the West Auckland bush overnight.

The students were on a school tramping trip in torrential rain.

Three’s AM Show reported five students aged 16 to 17 started their trip from Auckland’s Piha on Monday.

Emergency services were alerted when they did not exit the bush at Whatipū yesterday afternoon.