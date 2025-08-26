As of yesterday, after mediation supported by the Free Speech Union, New Plymouth Boys’ High School acknowledged that Jull’s speech was pulled because of the content.

The school apologised for the distress caused, and stated they remain committed to giving effect to the freedom of expression rights of students.

Jull told the Herald this apology was very significant and has given him the opportunity to move forward.

“For the past year, throughout countless meetings with the school and the board of trustees, the one thing we have sought from the very beginning is an apology.

“An apology to right what has been wronged and affirm that what happened was not acceptable. While it is disappointing that it has taken this long, I commend them for finally doing so, as I know it was not easy,” Jull said.

The schoolboy said he was “highly surprised” by the decision to omit his speech.

“Never did I expect my chosen topic to be excluded,” Jull said.

“The speech, as written, was not hate speech or politically motivated. It was rooted in fact, historically linked, and presented in a respectful manner.

“The decision came as a shock, which is why I questioned it.”

Chief executive of the Free Speech Union, Jillaine Heather, said staff will provide training at the school on best practice guidance on freedom of speech in an educational setting.

“Excluding a student from participating in the school speech finals because some members of the audience ‘may be offended’ is the antithesis of the standard we expect from our secondary schools,” Heather said.

“If democracy and tolerance are to have a future in New Zealand, they must start in our schools, where our future leaders are equipped to think independently and critically, and where they are applauded for having the courage to speak out.”

New Plymouth Boys’ High School’s actions up until the mediation did not set a good example for other young people, Heather said.

“Their decision to apologise, reaffirm their commitment to free speech, and agree to free speech training is commendable and the only right course to take,” Heather said.

Jull said the youth of New Zealand should take this experience as a call to stand up for what they believe is right.

“Freedom of speech is our most fundamental human right; when these civil liberties are slowly eroded, even in something as small as a speech competition, we must recognise it. I ask students to know their values, hold them tight, and never let fear stop you from being heard,” Jull said.

This year, Jull delivered a speech on the theme “Underage gambling”, in which he outlined the growing issue of gambling among New Zealand youth (those aged under 16 years).

Jull said he will continue to enjoy his time at the school, which he said has plenty of opportunities.

New Plymouth Boys’ High School has been approached for comment.

