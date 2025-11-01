Advertisement
Student pilot turns Auckland night flights into creative aerial artwork

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Student pilot Matthew Leydon said after plenty of sightseeing flights while building up his night flying hours, he wanted to challenge his skills and creativity. Photo / Flightradar24

A student pilot has found a new way to test his skills while building up flying hours – tracing creative artwork into the Auckland night sky.

Matthew Leydon, a student at the Auckland International Pilot Academy, started by writing “hello”, then drew an aircraft, and to conform with Halloween festivities,

