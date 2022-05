Emergency services are responding to the incident this morning at Kia Aroha College.

Emergency services are responding to the incident this morning at Kia Aroha College.

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

A student has died at a South Auckland school this morning following a medical incident.

The incident occurred at Kia Aroha College, Clover Park, about 10.30am.

A spokesperson at Kia Aroha College confirmed the medical incident to the Herald around 11am as teachers were entering an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

Shortly after this, the death of a student was confirmed on the Kia Aroha College's Facebook page by principal Haley Milne.

"He aituā, he aituā! Our beautiful tama [name of student] has passed away at our school today. We are currently sending all of our young people home while we wait for the details of his tangi," Milne said.

"Once we have details we will post them here. Our school will be closed in the meantime."

A police spokesperson said officers were still at the Clover Park school as of 12.30pm today, They confirmed a sudden death had occurred there this morning.

"This is an understandably a tragic event however Police can advise that at this stage, there are no suspicious circumstances.

"We will be working to ensure there is support available for this person's family."

- More to come