Struck-off lawyer Davina Reid makes new bid to practice law again

Davina Murray soon after she was charged with smuggling items into prison for convicted rapist and murderer Liam Reid. Photo / NZ Herald
Disgraced lawyer Davina Reid, who was struck off for smuggling contraband into prison, is attempting to restart her law career.
Reid, formerly Davina Murray, smuggled a phone, a pack of cigarettes and a lighter into prison in 2011 for Liam James Reid.
He is serving a life sentencewith a 23-year non-parole period for raping and murdering Christchurch woman Emma Agnew in 2007, as well as the rape, attempted murder, and robbery of a 21-year-old student in Dunedin nine days later.