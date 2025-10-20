Struck-off lawyer Davina Reid makes new bid to practice law again

She was struck off the roll of barristers and solicitors in February 2015.

Reid has been attempting to return as a lawyer since 2022.

In April that year, seven years after being struck off, Reid applied for the restoration of her name to the High Court roll.

Liam James Reid. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal turned her down in March 2023.

After a tribunal refused her, she appealed to the High Court in August that year and was again turned down.

The Court of Appeal declined to hear her case, so she applied for leave to appeal directly to the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court, the country’s final court of appeal, released its decision in which it turned her down.

However, a notice went up on the Law Society website in early October advising that Reid had applied to the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal for restoration to the roll.

Objections or comments were due back to the Law Society by October 8.

A Law Society spokesperson told Stuff it would be opposing the application.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.